Oscar Blake Yancey Jr.

Oscar Blake Yancey Jr, known to all as Bo, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 13th, 2020. Services will be Saturday, December 19th, at 3 pm at the Grosvenor Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor David Barnum.

Bo was born May 18th, 1973 to Blake and Mona Yancey at Brownwood Regional Medical Center in Brownwood, Texas. He will be remembered for his kindness towards the people he loved and all animals he came across. He held a deep passion for classic cars, rock and roll, and bringing joy and laughter to those around him. His work and community service through offshore rigs, factories, and Goodwill brought him great joy and many cherished friendships.

He is survived by his father, Oscar Blake Yancey, and his mother, Mona Yancey of Bangs; one daughter, Sierra Yancey; his aunt and uncle, Pastor Michael and Pam Yancey of Lampasas, his aunt Helen Burleson of Waco; his elder sister Kimberly Yancey, and younger sister Liberty and her husband Reese Wells, who was a lifelong friend. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends will remember the joy he brought them always. He is joined in heaven by his maternal grandfather Bert Burleson, and paternal grandparents OB and Martha Yancey.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bo’s name to the Corrine T. Smith Humane Society.

Published on December 17, 2020