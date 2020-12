Ruben Reyes,

Ruben Reyes, age 67, of Brownwood passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Graveside Services for Ruben will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Greenleaf Cemetery with Pastor Emmanuel Jimenez officiating; visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Published on December 17, 2020