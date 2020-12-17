Thomas 'Charlie' Charles Valadez

Thomas “Charlie” Charles Valadez, 63, of Lake Brownwood, TX passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be 5pm – 8pm on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Brownwood Funeral Home and Cremations located at 2512 Belle Plain, Brownwood, TX.

Charlie was born in Dallas, TX to Loeta Moss and Jesse Valadez on September 8, 1957. Charlie worked hard all his life including occupations in the Oil Field, manufacturing, and as an entrepreneur, namely his motorcycle repair shot. He also served his county as a Marine during the Vietnam War.

Charlie stayed busy from the time his eyes opened in the morning until his evening nap in his chair before retiring to bed every night. He had an infectious laugh and a terrific sense of humor. Charlie had many hobbies and talents. He could build, repair, paint, and cook just about anything you could imagine. There was always someplace he needed to go and a deal to be made, “Just living the good life”.

Charlie is preceded in death by daughter Kaci Valadez, wife Teresa Valadez, mother Loreta Torrez, and father Jesse Valadez.

Charlie is survived by his spouse Marjory Starkey. Children include daughter Heather Baker and husband Carlos, daughter Stephanie Stevens, son Joseph Valadez and wife Bethany, son Aaron Valadez and wife Jamie. Siblings include Deedee and Roy Villalpando and Marlyn and Cecil Salazar. Grandchildren include Thomas, Mason, Logan, Kenna, Kaitlyn, Chelsi, Austin, Hayden, Sarah, Bailey, Nicholas, Samuel, and Lilliana. Also, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Charlie was also l

Online condolences may be made at http://www.brownwoodfuneralhome.net

Published on December 17, 2020