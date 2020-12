Betty Joyce Gilbreath

Betty Joyce Gilbreath, 90, died Thursday, December 17, 2020.

She was born July 2, 1930 to OT and Nilah Hook in Brownwood.

She married Clyde McBee, who preceded her in death. In 1965 she married Billy Gilbreath. She was a member of the Brownwood Evangelism Center.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Joyner of Brownwood; two grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren,

Published on December 18, 2020