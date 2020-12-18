Carey Lashawn Voge

Carey LaShawn Vogel, 47, of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020. A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM Monday, December 21, 2020 at Heartland Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Bangs cemetery with Brian Hall officiating.

Carey was born in Riverside, CA on March 21, 1973 and followed her parents to Texas in 1994. She married Billy Vogel on June 19, 1997 and they made their home in the Bangs and Brownwood communities. Carey loved to work and she loved people. She loved being a waitress and her bubbly and vivacious personality drew people in. Most would probably remember her from Bangs Dairy Queen where she worked with her mother Barbara Wooldridge or El Jimadors in Bangs. Carey knew no strangers and made friends quickly. She had the most loving heart, she loved children and they loved her. She was all about family and loved her children dearly. Her niece, Jennifer and great niece Kiersten fit that mold and held a special place in her heart.

Carey is survived by her husband, Billy Vogel of Brownwood; her parents, Barbara and James Wooldridge of Bangs; children, Travis Hoover of Brownwood, Kyle Vogel of Brownwood, Devan Vogel of Rankin and Shayna Ebel of Maine; a niece that was like a daughter to her, Jennifer Nye of Bangs; brothers, John and wife Tammy Nye of Bangs and Joseph and wife Jodi Wooldridge of San Angelo; eight grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Carey was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Nye Sr.

Published on December 18, 2020