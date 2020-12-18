Hilton Robert Turner

Hilton Robert Turner age 77 of Early passed from this life on Thursday, December 17, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, December 22nd at Heartland Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 23rd at the Antioch Cemetery in Brown County.

Hilton was born on Saturday, June 26, 1943 in Brownwood to John and Dora Turner. He attended school in Ballinger until 1960. In July of 1961 he joined the US Army where he spent 3 years at Ft. Hood. Hilton worked with the General Telephone Company in Llano and was there for a year and transferred to Winters, TX. There he says he started going with Mildred Haertner and wound up marrying her in June 8, 1967. Their union was blessed with 2 sons, Steven and Kurt. Hilton retired in 1997 from the Verizon Telephone Company after 28 years.

Hilton was a very gifted man. He could do anything he put his mind to. He taught others different skills. His son Kurt gives him credit for the knowledge he has today. Hilton volunteered his time and hard work to rebuild the Bethel Baptist Church after it was destroyed because of a fire. He enjoyed building things, and fixing his granddaughters vehicles after their finder binders. Hilton also enjoyed his time resting.

Hilton is survived by his wife Mildred Turner; 2 sons, Stephen Turner, Kurt and wife Christy Turner; Their special child Teri Munson; grandchildren, Cassie Turner, Shelby Turner, Taylor Turner, Cade Rector, Cally Bell; 1 great granddaughter Mavorri Anne; brother Floyce and wife Marilyn Turner; sisters, Audine Lancaster, Lana and husband Danny Webb and lots of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law Forrest Lancaster.

Published on December 18, 2020