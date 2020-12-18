Royce Lubke

Royce Lubke, 70, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in Comanche County, Texas.

He was born November 11, 1950, in Brownwood, Texas, to Robert Lee and Rubeline Lubke. He worked in the oil and gas industry and ranched. He was a member of Board Baptist Church.

He is survived by his two sons, Robert Lubke of Weatherford and Jacob Lubke of Gilbert, Arizona; three grandchildren; sister, Rhonda Dudley of Comanche; brother, Robby Lubke of Priddy; and the mother of his two sons, Karen Lubke of Granbury.

Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at Comanche Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at St. John’s Cemetery in Priddy..

Condolences may be offered at www.comanchefh.com.

Memorials may be made to Board Baptist Church, 3450 CR 304-A, Comanche, Texas 76442.

