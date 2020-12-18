Ruben Reyes

Ruben Reyes, age 67, of Brownwood passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Graveside Services for Ruben will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Greenleaf Cemetery with Pastor Emmanuel Jimenez officiating; visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Ruben Flores Reyes was born on July 2, 1953, to Margarita (Flores) Reyes and Maximo Garcia Reyes in Uvalde, Texas; he was an only child.

As a young man, he quit school and began working with his parents doing migrant farm work in Uvalde and throughout Texas. In 1969, during the winter off-season in Texas, he accompanied his parents to Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to work at the Green Giant canning factory. It was there, that at the age of 16, he met the love of his life, Suzanne. After the canning factory closed for the season, they parted ways and reunited in 1972. They married on November 11, 1978.

Ruben and Suzanne began a family in 1975 with the birth of their first child, Vanessa, and was quickly followed by four more, Raquel, Tony, John, and a little one on the way but God had other plans. In 1991, he and Suzanne moved their little family to Brownwood.

Ruben was a Jack of all trades. He could fix just about anything. He did all kinds of jobs in his lifetime. From field hand, to trucking in those same fields, a traveling carnival worker, mechanic, construction worker, demolition man, the list could truly go on and on.

He was forced into retirement after an accident in 2008 that rendered him disabled. Despite the fact that after all that, he only had one leg, and one functioning arm, he didn’t let that stop him! He had always loved being outdoors and one of his favorite things was to drive his gator around his six acres. He enjoyed so many things in this life usually with a Coors light in one hand and a cigarette in the other. He loved fishing, boating, camping, and traveling.

He was, as anyone who knew him can tell you, a fun loving, friendly, free spirited, mischievous man who had a zest for life unlike anyone else! He was definitely one of a kind. To know Ruben was to love him.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Suzanne; his children, Vanessa Roman and husband Eddie, Raquel Reyes, Tony Reyes and wife Anita Lanoue, John Reyes and wife Casie; his grandchildren, Dora Reyes, Margarita Sanchez, Juan Delapaz, Shane Reyes, Angelica Roman, Sophia Roman, Max Elizabeth Roman, Izayiah Rogers, Vanessa Roman, Aiden Strauss, and Lauren Freeman; and one great-granddaughter, Raelynn Gonzales. Also left to cherish him are his dogs, Muttley and Rocky; his cats, Mama Kitty and Roxie; and Diablo the horse. He is also survived by several cousins, in-laws, and friends.

There to welcome him at the gates of Heaven, were his mother and father, Maggie and Max; that little baby who never made it to earth; several other family members; and many, many friends as the man didn’t know a stranger.

The family would like to thank everyone for all your thoughts, prayers, and kind words during such a sad time for them. A special thanks to Hendrick Hospice for the care daddy received while he was with them, and a very special thanks to the wonderful staff at Solaris Hospice for making one of daddy’s last wishes come true, to be by his wife’s side in his own home when he passed away and at peace. One more thank you, to a very special young lady, Angelica, his granddaughter and best friend, she has been his caregiver for the last several months.

Rest In Peace and fly high daddy. Until we meet again.

