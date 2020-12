Troy 'T-Roy" Sweatman

Troy “T-Roy” Sweatman, age 57, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Graveside Services for Troy will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Zephyr Cemetery with Doug Hurt officiating; visitation will be held prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m. at the cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Published on December 19, 2020