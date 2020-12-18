v

Jimmie Sue Claborn, age 93, of Rising Star went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Graveside Services for Jimmie Sue will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Rising Star Cemetery. No set visitation will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Jimmie Sue was born on April 9, 1927, to Walker and Vera (Hamilton) McCulley in Carbon, Texas. She married Herman H. Claborn on March 21, 1948; he preceded her death in 2006. She was a member of Rising Star Church of Christ. Jimmie Sue was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who will be greatly missed.

Jimmie Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Herman Claborn; daughter, Peggy Ann Claborn; parents, Walker and Vera McCulley; sister, Patsy McCulley Hill; brother, Clifford McCulley; and daughter-in-law, Vickie Jo Claborn.

She is survived by her son, Nikki Claborn; granddaughter, Bridget Martin and Dustyn Laird of Early; grandson, Brandon Carroll and wife Gari Sue of Rising Star; and 7 great-grandchildren: Cole Carroll of North Zulch, TX, Carlee Carroll and fiancé Caleb Parker of Navasota, Rayleigh Martin of Early, Cash Clark of Early, Levi Maynard and wife Priscilla of Eastland, Wade Hamer and wife Krista of Victoria, Faith Bartels and husband Jake of Ft. Worth.

Published on December 18, 2020