Eugenia Garcia Contreras

Eugenia Garcia Contreras, age 69 of Brownwood passed from this life on Thursday, December 17, 2020 surrounded by her family. A visitation will be from 5 to 7pm on Sunday, December 20th at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am Monday, December 21st at the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel in Early with interment to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.

She was united with her soul mate Cruz Contreras in 1977 and began a life together that blessed them with 5 children. She loved to worship and serve the lord through bible study and service. Eugenia also had an affinity for flowers, gardening, and antiquing. She shared her knowledge of cosmetology, beauty, and fashion throughout the community as the supervisor for Regis Salon for 25 years. Lifelong friendships were grown with her clients over the years and her teaching methods are still used today.

She is survived by soul mate Cruz Contreras from Brownwood, TX; 3 daughters, Kathy Martinez Garcia Jauregui from Brownwood, TX, Teodora Garcia and husband Howard Martinez from Comanche, TX, daughter Tammy Contreras and husband Justin Pittman of Brownwood, TX; 2 sons, Paul Contreras and partner Dawn Perkins, Sonny and wife Heather Contreras of Georgetown, TX; 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Martinez and wife Dahlia of Comanche, Arthur Martinez of Granbury, Paublo Martinez and wife Olga of Clyde and Lloyd Martinez and wife Lisa of Rising Star; sister Margarita Debusk and partner Diana Garcia of Comanche.

She was preceded in her death by her parents Alejandra and Eugenio Martinez and her sister Angelita Garcia.

Online condolences can be made to the family at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net

Published on December 19, 2020