Helen Maxine Davis

Helen Maxine Davis, 92, of Goldthwaite, Texas, passed away on December 17, 2020. Helen was born on August 6, 1928 in Borger, Texas to Olin Randolph and Ruth Zion. On January 3, 1950, Helen married Jack Davis. In 1971 Helen and Jack moved to Mills County, Texas, where they were members of the First Baptist Church.

Helen is survived by 5 daughters; Cindy Allen of Lubbock, Betty and husband Kenneth of Brownwood, Linda Straley of Round Roun, Jacine Hall and husband William of Goldthwaite and Macine Geeslin of Goldthwaite.

She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband, Jack, and her brother, Leon Randolph.

Pallbearers will be: Rodney Allen, Jason Davis, Tom Straley, Michael Straley, Eddie Holiman, Clint Patrick, Ricky Wallace, Andy Howard and Jeff Greenway.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on December 21, 2020 at the Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Doug Holtzclaw and Butch Foster will be officiating.

Published on December 19, 2020