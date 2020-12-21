Bobby King

GOLDTHWAITE — Services for Bobby King, 73, of Goldthwaite will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Goldthwaite under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rhodes Cemetery in Williamson County.

He died Dec. 20, 2020 in Goldthwaite.

He was born Oct. 16, 1947 in Robstown, Texas to James and Annie King. He married Judy Fredrickson on Aug. 24, 1968 in Jollyville, Texas. He served in the National Guard. He was a member of First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Judy King of Goldsthwaite; two daughters, Susie Keeney of Gatesville, Texas and Sherry O'Neal of Hico, Texas; two grandchildren; two sisters, Marilyn Edwards of Luling and Nelda Delucia of Houston; and a brother, Kelly King of Dale, Texas.

Published on December 21, 2020