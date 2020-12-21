Bonnie Jean Weaver

Bonnie Jean Weaver, 86, of Blanket, TX., passed from this life on Sunday December 20, 2020. The family has entrusted Heartland Funeral and Cremations with arrangements. A Celebration of her life will be held Sunday December 27, 2020, at Blanket Cemetery in Blanket, TX. The family will greet friends at the funeral home 6-8 p.m. Saturday December 26th.

Bonnie Jean Davis was born April 22, 1934, in Junction, TX, to Alton and Gorge (Gibbs) Davis. She was known for being a great cook and her light bread biscuits. This distinction came naturally and she put it to good use as a restaurant cook. Bonnie was family oriented and happiest when she was taking care of the grandkids.

Bonnie has 200+ family members and is survived by daughter, Billie Ray Phelps; sons, Davis Lee Weaver and Jim Bunk Weaver; sisters, Judy Metcalf, Linda Timothy, Maxine Hurley; brothers, Ronnie Davis, Jimmie Don Davis; grandchildren, D.J. Koch, Ronnie Davis, Toni Davis, Nicole Welch, and Raquel Weaver; great grandchildren, 15. She was preceded in death by daughter Toni Gail Locke, brothers, Bill Davis, Ray Davis, Midge Davis, Rink Davis, Nig Davis; sisters, Louise Adams, Shirley Adams, Carolyn Beam, and Dorothy Smith.

Published on December 22, 2020