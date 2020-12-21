Daniel Gonzales Soto

Daniel Gonzales Soto went to his eternal Heavenly home on Friday, December 18th, 2020, at the age of 69. He was at home surrounded by many of his most loved family as they prayed.

Danny was the youngest child of Jose Maria Soto and Janie Gonzales and was born on July 13, 1951, in Hall Valley, near Richland Springs, Texas. As the 19th child of a farm working family, Danny learned early in life the value of honest work through his father and many older siblings. Danny attended school in Richland Springs and graduated in 1972. After graduation, Danny married his high school sweetheart, Linda Cisneroz of San Saba and moved to Brownwood, where they would start a family and build a beautiful life together while raising three kids, Rafiel, Roland & Raena.

Danny worked in the Maintenance department at 3M Brownwood for 35 years making lifelong friendships and building a reputation for being able to fix just about anything with a motor. Danny retired from 3M in 2007 but was unable to stay retired for long. He soon opened his own shop where he continued his talent for engine repair for many years. Danny made multiple friends through this business and was well known to go the extra mile to help those in need to the best of his ability.

Throughout Danny’s life he had many roles. He was a son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved and cherished being every one of those so much and did so with such passion and care that he left those he encountered with a feeling of genuine acceptance and importance. If you had ever met Danny, you could tell he cared about you. He loved everyone and would not let you leave him without being encouraged.

Danny was a hero to many and lived a life pleasing to the Lord while setting an example that so many men would want to follow. His marriage to Linda is one that so many couples young and old could follow to find long lasting happiness. To his kids and grandkids, “Papo” was known to frequently “save the day” or “come to the rescue.” Local school offices will remember the frequent visits where he was dropping off forgotten schoolwork or just coming to have lunch with his grandbabies. To his many nephews and nieces, “Tio Dano” was known to love laughing with them at every opportunity. He so deeply loved his family and took great pride in always being there for them. This is something that will never be forgotten.

Danny had several hobbies throughout his life that helped build so many cherished memories with so many of his family and friends. Danny loved to work with his horses, hunt, coach baseball and softball, fish, golf, and most recently loved watching his grandchildren play sports and helping them with their stock show animals. He was quoted in the local newspaper a few years back saying, “This was a grandfathers dream come true.” Additionally, Danny always cherished his time serving as an usher at Abundant Life Church in Brownwood.

Danny loved deeply and will be deeply missed.

Danny is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Soto; children: Rafiel Soto and husband Will Stewart, Roland Soto and wife Esme, Raena Cox and husband Ben; 4 grandchildren: Madeline, Marian, Emma, and Kaya; and his siblings: Tony Soto Sr., Maria Asebedo, Felicitas, and Dora. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Jose “Joe” Maria and Janie Soto; brothers, Jess, Pedro, Jose Angel, Jose Maria, Manuel, Jesse, Johnny, Bobby, and Tommy; sisters, Maddie, Estella, Helen, Flora, and Monica, also by his beloved mother-in-law, Ramona Cisneroz; and brother-in-law, Scott Miller.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Victory Life Church in Brownwood. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested for any donations be made to: Brownwood FFA Booster Club Scholarship Fund (2100 Slayden St. Brownwood, Texas 76801).

Published on December 21, 2020