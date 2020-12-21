Marty Heitkotter

Marty Heitkotter, 56, of Abilene, died Friday, December 18, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel.

He was born Jan. 16, 1964 in Illinois, an adopted son of Jerry and Lucy Wiesbrook Heitkotter. On October 25, 1997, Marty married Suzan Willetts in Plano. He worked for Renew Energy in Plano.

He is survived by his wife, Suzan Heitkotter of Abilene; three children, Courtney Rasmussen of Abilene, Spencer Marks of Gunter and Sam Marks of McKinney;a sister, Kristen Heitkotter of Los Angeles, California; and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Remembrances may be made to www.livingmemorials.com.

Published on December 21, 2020