Mary Lou Morris

Mary Lou Morris, 91, of Blanket, TX., went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 19, 2020. The family has entrusted Heartland Funeral and Cremations with arrangements for her service. A Celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, where Mary Lou will be interred at Blanket Cemetery along with the ashes of her husband, per their wishes.

Mary Lou Bynum Morris, b. 28 May 1929 to Lois Minot (LM) Bynum and Lois Carrell Bynum on the Bynum family farm in Snyder, TX, passed quietly in Abilene, TX where she has lived the last two years. She lived in Snyder until she was about 6, when the family moved to San Antonio, where she met and married her husband, Douglas Stephen Morris, on 11 Dec 1948. She and her husband led a life of adventure from Panama to El Paso to Ft. Worth to Big Spring, finally to Blanket, TX, where they retired in 1976. Mary Lou enjoyed a full life, playing golf and gardening; she was a life-time member of the service sorority Beta Sigma Phi and a life-time member of Hermann Sons. She will always be remembered for her wit, intelligence and beauty. She was a fun, funny, loving and devoted wife and mother.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sisters, Carolyn Bynum Blundy and Mona Sue Bynum Rosfeld, and brother Stanley Asberry Bynum. She is survived by her three daughters, Glenna Pocock (Darrel Pocock), Abilene, TX; Carol Ann Morris (Mitch Blott), Gustine, TX; and Sandra Rapp (Wes Rapp), Southlake, TX; granddaughters Melissa Sanders (JD Sanders), Brenda Duffina (Dennis Duffina), Heather Whitford-Uglem and Lucy Chiu-Ting Rapp; great-grandchildren, Morgan Whitford, Larry Whitford, Tucker Uglem, Carson Uglem, Rachel Duffina, Andrew Duffina and Jenna Morotini; sisters Donna Gloyna of Lake Brownwood and Janice Coley of San Antonio.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Lyndale Memory Care in Abilene, TX where she was extended such loving care after her car accident in Dec. 2018, providing a safe, fun and friendly atmosphere; and to Mary Beth Slaughter, who opened her home to allow the family to spend the last few months of Mary Lou’s life being able to give her the love and affections she deserved in this trying time of COVID.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or a no-kill animal shelter.

Published on December 21, 2020