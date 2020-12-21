Maurice Mallow

BRADY — Maurice Mallow, 90, of Brady died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 in Brady.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady with burial in Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady.

She was born Dec. 17, 1930 in Nevada County, Arkansas to Minor and Maude Parsley. She married James Mallow on Oct. 24, 1953 in Dallas County, Texas. She taught school and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Brady.

Survivors are her husband, James Mallow of Brady; a son, Morgan Mallow of Fort Worth, a daughter, Melodianne Meadow of Fort Worth; a brother, Dwight Parsley of Tyler; and two sisters, Virginia Bishop of Garland and Annette Stamm of Fort Worth.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister.

