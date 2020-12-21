Ruby Jo Livingston

COMANCHE — Ruby Jo Livingston, 94, died Saturday, December 19, 2020, in De Leon, Texas.

She was born January 7, 1926, in Dublin, Texas, to Blake and Eula McCoy. On October 24, 1946, she married Johnny B. Livingston in Dublin, Texas. She was a Baptist.

She is survived by her son, Paul Livingston Comanche; a brother, John McCoy; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a daughter, a sister and three brothers.

Published on December 21, 2020