Sam Geer Jr. age 70 passed from this life on Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Brownwood. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Sam was born on Wednesday, September 25, 1950 to Sam Geer Sr. and Barbara Dahl in Houston, Texas. He married Leah Ann Geer on June 2, 2002 and began a life together. Sam was a disabled army veteran and has lived in Brownwood since 2002. He enjoyed his time fishing and loved being on the lake.

Sam is survived by his wife Leah Ann Geer of Brownwood; four sons, David Anthony Geer of Houston, Jason Christopher Geer of Huntsville and Jeremy Graham Geer of Conroe, Brett M. Geer of Houston; four grandchildren, David Allen Geer, Devin Geer, Noah Geer and Brendon Geer.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Renea Long and stepson David Sean Joyce.

Published on December 21, 2020