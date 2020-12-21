Troy T-Roy' Sweatman

Troy “T-Roy” Sweatman, age 57, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Graveside Services for Troy will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Zephyr Cemetery with Doug Hurt officiating; visitation will be held prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m. at the cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Troy was born on August 8, 1963, to Delton and Cheryl (Elam) Sweatman in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was a member of Early FFA, showing steer and had an outstanding champion show career. He graduated from Early High School in 1981. Troy attended and graduated from the Tarleton Police Academy in 1991. He worked at 3M for several years. He also worked for the Brown County Sheriff’s Dept. and most recently the Early Police Dept before retiring.

He was an avid marksman. Troy loved to barbeque and enjoyed raising cattle.

Troy is survived by his two daughters, Paige McLain and husband Douglass of Marble Falls, Hanna Crow and husband James of Brownwood; two grandchildren, Emerson and Jackson McLain; father, Delton Sweatman and wife Cheri of Zephyr; sister, Kristy Sweatman of Menard; significant other, Katherine Brooks and her children, Trevor Brooks and Sheridan Brooks. He is also survived by other relatives, and multiple friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl Sweatman.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Corrine T. Smith (3016 Milam Dr. Brownwood, Texas 76801) or Zephyr Cemetery Association (Richard Gist 500 FM 2126 Brownwood, Texas 76801).

