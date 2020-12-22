Juan J. Castillo

Juan Jose Castillo, 82, of Early, Texas passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. A visitation with family will be held from 6:00 – 7:00 PM, Rosary from 7:00 – 8:00 PM, Monday, December 28, 2020. Funeral Mass will be held at the St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 Main St, Brownwood, TX 76801, Tuesday, 2:00 PM, December 29, 2020 interment to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.

Juan was born March 11, 1938 at Melchor Muzquiz, Coahuila, Mexico to Francisco and Manuela Castillo. He attended high school at Escuela Practica de Agricultura “Lic. Gabriel Millan” Roque, Guanajuato, Mexico. Juan continued his studies in Especialidad de Avicultura in Roque, Guanajuato & Especialidad de Apicultura at Escuela Santa Teresa in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico. His interest was always in agriculture and animals. He married Julieta Garza on July 18, 1962 and they began a life together that blessed them with 6 children. He was a happy man that always had a smile on his face. He also lived a simple life always enjoying family time, the outdoors, animals, gardening and giving to others. He loved conversation, expressing his friendly nature to all he met. He and his family lived near Miles, Texas for 16 years before moving to Early in 1989. Juan was a member of the St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Brownwood, Texas.

Juan is survived by his beloved wife, Maria Julieta Garza Castillo of Early; three sons, Juan Francisco Castillo of Canyon, Eduardo Esteban Castillo and wife, Robin of Early, Hector Saul Castillo and wife, Denise of Early; three daughters, Irma Elizabeth Castillo Espitia and husband Vicente of Harker Heights, Mirna Yessely Castillo Reyna and husband Manuel of Brownwood, Alveza Castillo Marin and husband Pablo, of Early; 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Juan was preceded in death by his father & mother, Francisco Castillo Maldonado and Manuela Lira Castillo; sister, Maria Rene Castillo Motomochi; brothers, Hector Saul Castillo Lira, Francisco Castillo Lira, Jose Arturo Castillo Lira, Porfirio Castillo Lira and Felipe Castillo Lira.

Published on December 22, 2020