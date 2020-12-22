Otis Woods

Otis Woods, age 94, of Mullin, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Early. Graveside services for Otis will be held on Wednesday, December 30 at Saint Monica Cemetery in Cameron, TX at 2:00 p.m. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heartland Funeral Home in Early TX.

Otis was a man who always took great care of his family. In his young adulthood, he served in the U.S. Army. Otis worked in communications in aviation and spent many years in Conroe as an air traffic controller. He was involved in design and innovation in the communication field for the government in the aeronautics field. After retirement, he began farming on his land in Mullin TX. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on small engines, making metal crafts, checking out old cars, and was a collector of just about everything, he never threw anything away. He also loved to finish off every day with a cigar before bed.

Otis is survived by his wife, Delorse Woods of Early; granddaughter, Jennifer Allyn of Mullin; sister, Carolyn Stone of Wichita Falls; brother, Billy Woods of Granbury; 4 great grandkids, Nicholas, Ashley, Nicole and Jessica Allyn.

Otis is preceded in death by his first wife, Eva Woods, daughter, Eveline Allyn and a niece, Holly Steel.

Online condolences can be made to the family at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net

Published on December 22, 2020