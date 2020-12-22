Wayland Abbey

Wayland Abbey, age 91, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020, in Comanche, Texas.

He was born October 4, 1929, in Comanche County, Texas, to Edgar Carroll and Bernice (Kelley) Abbey. Wayland was a decorated Korean War Veteran, serving in the United States Army from 1947 until 1954. On May 5, 1953, he was united in marriage to Shirley Carter in Lovington, New Mexico. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. For fourteen years Wayland was employed as Maintenance Supervisor at American Plant Food, and later owned and operated Abbey’s Welding Service in Comanche. He was a faithful Christian, lived a life of service, and was a Deacon at East Side Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Abbey of Comanche; daughters, Vicki Jennings of Brownwood and Twyla Henry and husband Waylon of Stephenville; son, Michael Abbey of Comanche; grandchildren, Stephen Henry of Burleson, Rhonda Creek of Brownwood, Melissa Horton and husband Toby of May, Angela Creek of Brownwood, and Kristi Weyman and husband Kris of Burleson; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Kyle, David, Hunter, Jasolynn, Jayla, Elizabeth, Faith, Grace, Ashley, Bella, and Zoey; great-great-grandson, Payton Williams; sister-in-law, Mary Abbey of Comanche; special niece, Dorothy Jean Abbey of Comanche; and very special friends, Bobby and Mary Ellen Wilson of Comanche.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Bernice Abbey; brothers, Walter E. Abbey, E.W. Abbey, Gaylon Abbey; Jesse Frank Abbey, and infant brother, Ira Lee Abbey; and sister, Nadine Clawson.

Due to Corona-19 virus concerns there will be no scheduled family visitation. Family will have lunch at 100 E. Summit Avenue, Comanche.

Graveside service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Taylor’s Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Steven Schulte officiating. Condolences may be offered on line at www.comanchefh.com

Published on December 22, 2020