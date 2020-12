Moises Mendoza Munoz

A memorial service for Moises Mendoza Munoz, age 71, of Brownwood, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 23 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.

He died Dec. 21, 2020.

He was born February 29, 1949, in Villa Unión Coah, Mexico. to Andrea Muñoz Romero (+) and Samuel Mendoza Duran (+). He married Diamantina Capetillo Padrón on January 3, 1973 in Villa Unión Coah. He worked at Kohler for 25 years.

Published on December 23, 2020