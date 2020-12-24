Danny Maxwell

Joseph Daniel (Danny) Maxwell, 56, passed away on December 21, 2020.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 6-8pm at Heartland Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 10 AM at Eastlawn Memorial Park.

Danny was born on October 27, 1964 in Saint Charles, Missouri to Fredrick Austin Maxwell Sr. and Billie Joyce Chapman. He attended Brownwood High School, graduating in 1983. He attended Howard Payne University for college. He married Kathy Franks in 1985 and they begin their life together that blessed them with two daughters.

Danny was a wonderful father and a very loving family man. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. He was a very spiritual man and believe firmly in the word of God. He was an amazing mentor and a great friend. He also enjoyed hunting, riding his Harley, spending his days off gardening and taking care of his lawn. He worked hard all of his life. As a teenager, he worked with his father in construction. After which, he worked for Ross Company, Superior Cable, Kohler and Vulcan Materials. He then began a career at 3M Brownwood in 2008 where he earned the title Production Lead Operator in the Makers Department.

He is survived by his daughters, Magan Maxwell and husband Brandon Atkins of Brownwood; Lily Maxwell and husband Monty Lewis of Austin; Chloe Maxwell of Brownwood; brothers, Fred Maxwell Jr. and wife Mary Ann of Corpus Christi; Jessie Maxwell and wife Debbie of Brownwood; grandchildren, Laileigh Atkins aka Brown Bear, Laynie Atkins and Daniel Lewis expected to make his appearance in April 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents Fred Maxwell Sr. and Joyce Maxwell; grandson Joseph David (JD) Atkins.

