Margurette V. Gossett

Margurette V. Gossett, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully Monday, December 7, 2020, at the age of 100.

Margurette was born on May 5, 1920, to Walter and Mattie (Collins) Smith in Taylor, Texas; she grew up with her beloved sisters, Frances, Ava Marie, and Effie Nellie. She married Charles Gossett in 1942, preceding her in death in February 2005. All relatives and friends were always welcomed to the farm for laughter, fellowship, and food. She was loved dearly and will be missed by all.

Margurette is survived by her three daughters, Charlotte Armstrong, Barbara Bird and husband Don, and Kathy Johnson; 5 grandchildren, Kevin Armstrong and wife Kathy, Tanya Favor, Scott Bird and wife Elisha, Samantha Schnakenberg and husband Tim, Brian Johnson and wife Katy; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Marie Krueger and Nell Young. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Gossett; grandson, Corey Armstrong; son-in-law, Gene Armstrong; 1 sister, Frances Purdy; and her parents.

Private Family Services for Margurette will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com

Published on December 24, 2020