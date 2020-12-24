Michael Scott King

Michael Scott King, 29, of Bangs passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. He was born in Brownwood, TX on July 8, 1991. A Memorial Service for Michael will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at The High Mesa Cowboy Church, 1100 High Mesa Dr, Brownwood, TX. Arrangements are handled by Heartland Funeral and Cremations. Visit www.heartlandfuneralhome.net

Michael was a ranch hand at most. He loved the outdoors from hunting and fishing to leaving it all behind on a back road. He especially loved sitting by a fire. Michael was a simple man who was a hard worker and fighter. He loved and cared for his family and friends.

Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents, Johnny King and Darla Morris, an uncle, Richie Mayfield, and nephew Elijah Flores.

Michael is survived by his mother Kimberly Mayfield of Bangs; father Michael (Bear) Mayfield and wife Alex of Early; two sisters, Amanda Flores and husband Greg of Bangs and Amber Meeks and husband Joseph of Bangs; two step-sisters, Kayla Flores and husband Mikey of Glen Rose, Brianna and Cutter Dickey of Brownwood; also numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews who loved and adored their “Foof”; grandparents Richard and Peggy Mayfield of Bangs; and grandmother Beverly King of Rochelle. Also, his girlfriend Sam Meeks of Bangs whom he loved.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the American Kidney Fund, 11921Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852

