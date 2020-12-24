Roger Perez Jr.

Roger Perez Jr., age 56, of Arlington passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at John Peter Smith Hospital.

Graveside Services for Roger will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Bangs Cemetery with Father Bhaskar Mendem officiating; visitation will be held Sunday from 3 to 4 p.m. with Rosary to follow from 4 to 5 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Rogelio “Roger” Perez Jr. was born on March 6, 1964, to Rogelio Sr. and Minerva (Castanuela) Perez in Brady, Texas. He graduated from Bangs High School in 1982.

Roger was a longtime butcher, later turned small business co-owner of Old Plantation Meats in Springtown, Texas, which he proudly ran for 15 years now along-side his brother, Joe Paul. He loved cooking and entertaining, fishing, hunting, the Dallas Cowboys, antiquing, and restoring his 1950 Ford pick-up truck. But most of all he loved his family, especially his granddaughters who were his world.

Roger is survived by his wife of 30 years, Dana Dimeo of Arlington; his children, Amy Perez of Ohio, Rachael Davis and husband Richard of Arkansas, Roger Perez III and wife Jeanette of Springtown; four granddaughters, Saydee, Ramsie, Aida, and Eliana; two sisters, Grace Perez of Bangs, Angie Powell and husband Wes of Bangs; three brothers: Joe Paul Perez of Springtown, Mark Anthony Perez of Arlington, Adam Perez and wife Mary of Brownwood. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, friends, and his loyal customers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rogelio Sr. and Minerva Perez; sister, Sally Mathews; brother, Mike Perez; 4 uncles, 1 aunt; and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

Online condolences for family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

Published on December 24, 2020