Oscar Blake Yancey

Oscar Blake Yancey unexpectedly passed at home with his beloved wife by his side on December 18th, 2020. Services will be 2 PM, Thursday, December 31st, 2020 at the Grosvenor Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor David Barnum.

Blake was born in Brownwood, Tx on May 20th, 1951 to Oscar B and Martha Yancey. He was a devoted family man to his wife and children, always providing above and beyond. His life goal was to ensure all of his loved one’s dreams come true. He was known for his kindness to animals and generosity to others. Blake was a classic car enthusiast who restored and drove many of them and was easily recognized anywhere he went. He was not only a dedicated employee of Superior Essex for 45 years, establishing many lifelong friendships, he also worked at Twilight Nursing Home in Bangs and enjoyed very much the love he received from the elderly.

Those left to cherish his memory include the love of his life of 50 years, Mona Yancey of Bangs; daughter, Kim Yancey of Brownwood and children Misti and Emalee, daughter, Liberty Wells and husband Reece of May and children Ashlee, Blake, Nova and Jarrett; brother, Michael Yancey and wife Pam of Lampasas and children Kara, Kassie, Kennon; along with several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is joined in Heaven by his son, Bo Yancey; parents, Oscar B and Martha Yancey; with sisters, Barbara, Wanda, Linda and Kay.

Online condolences, tributes and memorials can be shared with family at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net

Published on December 26, 2020