Peggy Ann Stewart

A graveside funeral service for Peggy Ann Stewart, age 83, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in the Lost Creek Cemetery near May, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.

She died Monday, December 21, 2020 in an Abilene hospital.

She was born on December 15, 1937, in Ebony to Aubrey and Dosia (McBride) Stewart.

Peggy is survived by her sister, Linda Stewart.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.

Published on December 26, 2020