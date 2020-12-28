James Herbert 'Herb' Locklear

James Herbert “Herb” Locklear, age 79, of Brownwood passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at home.

Graveside Services for Herb will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Wallace Creek Cemetery with Jimmy Shook officiating. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Herb was born on September 28, 1941, to James Earl “Dogie” and Emma Clarise (Woods) Locklear in San Saba, where he grew up. He attended San Saba schools and played most sports, but his first love was baseball.

In December of 1962, Herb went to work for the Texas Highway Dept., where he learned to survey, and he made that his career. Throughout his surveying career he worked for the City of Killeen, O’dell Geer Construction Co., City of Brownwood, Bay Maintenance, Ros-Ban Construction Co., Stephen & Martin, Prater Construction Co. and Polaski Engineering where he retired in October of 2010.

Herb had three children by two different marriages. On June 23, 1983, he married Alice Fay Dufner; they shared 31 ½ wonderful years together until her passing on November 29, 2014.

Herb was preceded in death by his wife, Fay Locklear; daughter, Robin Lynn Fleming; his parents, “Dogie” and Emma Locklear; half-brother, James Worth Locklear.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Carol Locklear of San Angelo; son, Andrew Haydon Locklear of Brownwood; son-in-law, Brian Fleming; grandchildren: Josh Locklear of San Angelo, Krystal Smith of San Angelo, Trent Locklear of Temple, Haydon Locklear of Houston, Brooke Locklear of Angleton, Ashlyn Fleming and Garrett Fleming both of Hutto; great-grandchildren: Zayden Locklear, Joseph Smith, Jasmine Smith, Anastasia Keiser, and Jaxson Williams; and brother, Dale Locklear of Alvord. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Wallace Creek Cemetery Association (506 South 11th St. San Saba, Texas 76877). Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

Published on December 28, 2020