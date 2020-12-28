James Randell Brannan

James Randell Brannan, age 46, of Bedford passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at home.

Graveside Services for James will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Santa Anna Cemetery with Kenny Lowery officiating. No visitation will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

James was born on December 29, 1973, to Joe and Vivia (Reece) Brannan in Livermore, CA. He graduated from Bell High School in Hurst.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Vivia Brannan; and sister, Mary King.

James is survived by his sisters, Laurie Manual and husband Jackie of Granbury, Stephanie Mckee and husband Shawn of Bedford; brother-in-law, Jeff King of Zephyr; nieces and nephews, Brandon, Christopher, Aaron, Lisa, Rheanna, Matthew, Mark, James, Jeffery, Justin, Josh, and Jayla; 16 great nieces and nephews; and 3 great-great nieces and nephews.

Published on December 28, 2020