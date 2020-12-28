Jerry Morris

Jerry Morris, 85, of Comanche, passed from this life Saturday, December 26, 2020. Heartland Funeral & Cremations has been entrusted with his funereal arrangements. A Celebration of his life will be held at graveside 3 p.m. Monday December 28, 2020, in Sardis Cemetery of Comanche County with Gerald Burns officiating. The family will greet friends in Heartland Funeral Home prior to the service from 12:30 to 2:30. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net

Jerry Mack Morris was born August 19, 1935, in Gorman, TX, to Oral D and Ona Udell (Van Cleave) Morris. He graduated from Sidney High School. Jerry joined the United States Army and served in the Signal Corps. Jerry married his wife of 33 years September 28, 1987, in Stephenville, TX. He attended and was a member of First United Methodist Church Comanche. Jerry worked for the Texas Animal Health Commission for over thirty years. He was interested in farming and ranching, attending rodeos both locally and at the National Final Rodeo, being involved and watching his grandchildren & great-grandsons grow up. Jerry was a Scottish Rite Mason and a Master Mason for over 50 years in each.

Jerry is survived by wife, Glenda; daughter, Mylinda and husband Billy Edd Blue; grandchildren, Courtney and husband Gary Bates, Brody Smith; great-grandsons, Carter and Sawyer Bates, all of Comanche; nieces, Susan Riley; nephews, Travis Johnston and John Scott Morris; several great-nieces and great-nephews; sister, Judy Warren; brother, Scotty Morris; and many lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital, 1001 Johnson Ferry Road, NE Atlanta, GA 30342

Published on December 28, 2020