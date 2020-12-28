Katherine Brownlee

Katherine Brownlee, age 82 of Comanche, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, December 26, 2020. Heartland Funeral & Cremations of Comanche are handling the arrangements. Katherine will lay in state Monday and Tuesday January 4th & 5th for viewing, a family visitation will not be held and the family will have a private graveside service. Condolences to the family can be left at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net

She was born to Bill and Ella McNutt on October 17, 1938 in Comanche. Katherine attended and graduated from Comanche High School in 1957. On October 4, 1962 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Herman Brownlee, in Comanche. They were blessed with two children Malinda and Mark.

Katherine had continued to work at Comanche High School in the food service department for the past 44 years. Her cheerful attitude, bright smile, and kindness will be missed by all of those who knew her. The students also brought great joy to her life. She was always excited for school to start each year.

Katherine also worked part-time at Heartland Funeral Home since 2011, assisting others with their needs. God gave Katherine a special gift to serve others. She loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals and baked goods for her family and friends.

Katherine was a woman of faith that lived a life of service and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. She was a kind and caring person, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend always thinking of others first. Her loving heart left a beacon of light for all of us to cherish forever.

Katherine is survived by her daughter, Malinda Langley and husband Benny of Brownwood; son Mark Brownlee and wife Stephanie of Brownwood; four grandchildren Kassidi Seaton and husband Kyle, Brandon Brownlee, Stephen Brownlee, Ava Brownlee; five great grandchildren Ellie Seaton, Evie Seaton, Willow Mattix, Oliver Brownlee, and Kashtyn Brownlee. She was also survived by several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Brownlee; parents Bill and Ella McNutt; brother Marvin McNutt; sister Grace Hicks; sister Ollie Benge.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials to be made to Eastside Baptist Church or charity of one’s choice. Beyond financial donations, Katherine would ask you to treat others the way you would like to be treated. Do a loving act of kindness, make someone smile, bake them a cake, or say “I love you” to a special friend in her memory.

