Graveside service for Mary Jean Harmon, 69, will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Stag Creek Cemetery in Comanche County.
She died December 17, 2020.
She was born November 27, 1951 to Mary Ann and Jay Benson. She worked as a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor in the Texas prison system.
She was preceded in death by Jay Benson and Billy Paul Underwood.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Harmon; children, Shawnah Harmon Bass of Rising Star, Matt Harmon of Mobeeti and Glenda Harmon of Colorado; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings Jay Benson, Shirley Senior, Judy Kirby and Teresa Presler.
No formal visitation has been scheduled.
Condolences may be offered on line a www.comanchefh.com
Published on December 28, 2020