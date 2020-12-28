Mary Jean Harmon

Graveside service for Mary Jean Harmon, 69, will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Stag Creek Cemetery in Comanche County.

She died December 17, 2020.

She was born November 27, 1951 to Mary Ann and Jay Benson. She worked as a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor in the Texas prison system.

She was preceded in death by Jay Benson and Billy Paul Underwood.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Harmon; children, Shawnah Harmon Bass of Rising Star, Matt Harmon of Mobeeti and Glenda Harmon of Colorado; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings Jay Benson, Shirley Senior, Judy Kirby and Teresa Presler.

No formal visitation has been scheduled.

