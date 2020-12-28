Peggy Jo Chism

Graveside services for Peggy Jo Chism, 83, of Brownwood will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, Decemer 31, 2020 at the Zephyr Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Morris Funeral Home.

Peggy Jo was born to Herman Brubaker and Nina (Hardin) Brubaker on February 3, 1937 in Brownwood. She married Billy Chism February 26, 1954 in Brownwood.

She is survived by her husband, Billy of 66 years of marriage, daughters Kim Beard and husband Don, Pam Teague and husband Terry, son Nickey Chism and fiancée Sarah, sister Darlene Smith and husband Don, and grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Wanda Bryan, brothers Rayford Brubaker and Randy Brubaker.

She passed away after battling COVID in Abilene on December 23, 2020.

She was a devoted and faithful member of the 4th and Stewart Church of Christ. She lived a life for the Lord and for family. “To everything, there is a season; a time to every purpose under heaven; a time to be born, a time to die; a time to plant, a time to harvest; a time to heal, a time to build up; a time to weep and a time to laugh; a time to mourn.”

Published on December 28, 2020