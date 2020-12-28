Travis Don Priddy

Travis Don Priddy, 65 of Bangs died Friday, December 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30 at the Haven of Hope Church in Brownwood. If you would like to make donations toward the cost of the service, contact Heartland Funeral Home in Early. (325)646-9424 or go by 303 Early Blvd, Early, Texas 76801.

He was born November 21, 1955 to Joseph and Lola Priddy in Brownwood. He married Hazel Bassett. He was a sports editor for the Boerne Star and was a pastor of the World Ministry Outreach in Stephenville, Texas for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel Priddy of Bangs; son Jason Priddy of Eastland; daughter Sharla of Bangs; and four grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Published on December 28, 2020