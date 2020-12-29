Bettie Hansson

Bettie Hansson, age 83 of Bangs, Texas passed away peacefully on December 27, 2020, with family by her side.

Bettie was born to the late Terrell and Willie Robins on May 11, 1937 in Cross Plains, Texas and is pre-deceased by her husband Harry Hansson. She is survived by her three children Cindy Richardson and Kenny of Bangs, Susan Gunter and Randy of Linden, and Craig Fuller and Angelic of New Braunfels, along with six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many extended family children that all loved her as “Gramma”.

Bettie worked in the grocery store business where she and her family owned and operated Bon Ton Grocery in Kyle, Texas. For most of her life, Bettie worked in banking at the University Federal Credit Union in Austin before retiring to Bangs. She was dedicated to customer service and was well-known to loyal customers as “the one who always wore a smile”.

Bettie loved to travel with family, friends, and on her own in a pop-up camper. She ventured across the country to experience changing seasons and tour national parks. She loved playing board games with her grandchildren, and card games with her good friends. Bettie was an accomplished seamstress, providing many years of shimmering costumes, delicate doll clothes, Christmas pajamas, and well-loved baby blankets to family and friends. Above all, Bettie was a devout Christian and was at peace with the Lord before returning home.

Bettie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bangs. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 2, 2021at Davis Morris Funeral home in Brownwood, with visitation beginning at 9:00am. Burial will follow at the Kyle Cemetery at 3:00pm.

Published on December 29, 2020