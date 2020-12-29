Daniel Gonzales Soto

Daniel Gonzales Soto went to his eternal Heavenly home on Friday, December 18th, 2020, at the age of 69. He was at home surrounded by many of his most loved family as they prayed.

Services for Danny have been postponed, a new service date will be announced for a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested for any donations be made to: Brownwood FFA Booster Club Scholarship Fund (2100 Slayden St. Brownwood, Texas 76801).

Published on December 29, 2020