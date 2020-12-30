Andy D. Young

Andy D. Young, 90, of Coleman died Monday, December 28, 2020 at Wisteria Place Nursing and Rehabilitation in Abilene.

Viewing will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman. A funeral service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Burkett Cemetery.

He was born September 7, 1930 in Burkett to Andy and Margaret Young. He served in the Army. He later worked as an inspector for Lone Star Gas. He married Barbara Watson on September 23, 1992 in Johnson City. He was a member of the Elm Street Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Young of Coleman; two sons, James D. Young and Robert M. Young; his stepson, Michael J. Freeman; his grandson; and two great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Elm Street Church of Christ, P.O. Box 998, Coleman, Texas 76834.

Remembrances may be made www.livingmemorials.com.

Published on December 30, 2020