Artie Russell Reid

Artie Russell Reid, age 79 of Breckenridge, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 2nd at Center City Cemetery with Marty Reid officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary.

Artie Russell Reid was born December 19, 1941 in Brownwood, Texas to parents Aubrey Reid and Elsie Loehman Reid. He graduated high school and enlisted in the United States Army, serving from 1959 to 1967. On October 28, 1960, Artie married Jeanette Heath in Brownwood, Texas. He worked as a truck driver from 1978 until he retired from Dart Trucking in 2006. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing golf. Art was a member at Trinity Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Reid and Elsie Reid Anderson; and three brothers, Earl Reid, Ronald Gene Reid and Don Reid; one sister, Doris Zangas.

Mr. Reid is survived by his wife, Jeanette Reid of Breckenridge; three children, Russell Reid and wife Chris of Cisco, Marty Reid and wife Melia of Forney, Jeff Reid and wife Melana of Cisco; one sister, Betty Key of Brownwood; eleven grandchildren; twenty one great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Trinity Baptist Church and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net.

Published on December 30, 2020