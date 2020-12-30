Nadine Marie Christian

Nadine Marie Christian, 59, of Brownwood passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. A graveside service was held December 22, 2020 in the Jenkins Springs cemetery officiated by Ken Geise.

Nadine was born May 18, 1961 in Brownwood to T.D. “Jack” and Thelma Pauline Eaton. She graduated from Brownwood High School and married Randy Lee Christian on June 25, 1989 and began a life together that blessed them with 2 children. Nadine and Randy fostered over 30 children including the two they adopted. Nadine spent her days caring for Anthony. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her church family. Nadine enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, watching game shows, playing Scrabble, going to auctions, yard sales and thrift stores. For many years she enjoyed working at Ashburn’s Ice Cream and was especially skilled at cake decoration. Nadine was a member of the Church of God Worldwide Association of Fort Worth. Nadine’s passion and her legacy in life was the love and care for her family and friends.

Nadine is survived by her husband, Randy Christian of Brownwood; son, Anthony Christian and daughter, Mayra Whitmoyer and husband Shawn of Biglerville, PA; mother, Pauline Eaton of Brownwood; brother, Troy and wife Kim Eaton of Brownwood; sisters, Sherry and husband Terry Lambert of Brownwood & Cindy Dominguez also of Brownwood; 3 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Nadine was preceded in death by her father, Talbert Dalton “Jack” Eaton, Jr.; and brothers, DJ “Jay” Stumbaugh and John Paul Eaton.

Condolences, tributes and memorials can be shared with the family at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net

Published on December 30, 2020