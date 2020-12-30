Nan Allison

Nan Allison of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, December 25 at the age of 99 years.

Nan was able to go home for Christmas, peacefully passing away Christmas morning.

She was an amazing women who loved to travel, bird watching, identifying the Texas wildflowers, and playing games with family. We honor the person she was, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend and hold tight to the memories of our time with her.

Nan was born September 2, 1921 in Santa Anna, TX to Lee Roy and Anne Mae Horsmann Robbins.

Nan married Walter Allison February 15, 1941.

Nan is survived by two children and their spouses: Barry Allison of Pflugerville and Jana and Ken Sultemeier of Fredericksburg; five grandchildren and spouses: Nicole and Ted Griffis of Austin, Mollie and Matt Kennedy of Austin, Bonnie Allison of Austin, Alex and Carolyn Garza of Allen and David and Bell Garza of Del Rio;

five great-grandchildren, Wren Griffis, Nicolas Garza, Christian Garza, Will Stuart, and Kaili Stuart; a sister, Norma Bly of Bangs; and numerous nieces and nephews

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Hill Country Memorial Hospice, or to the charity of one's choice.

Graveside services and interment were held Tuesday, December 29 in the Bangs Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home of Fredericksburg.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com

Published on December 30, 2020