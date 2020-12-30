Pauline Brisco Eaton

Pauline Brisco Eaton, age 80, of Brownwood passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. Funeral services for Pauline will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Jenkins Springs Cemetery.

Pauline was born to James Arthur Brisco and Frances Miriam Brisco on Tuesday, January 30, 1940 in Palmdale, CA. She married Talbert “Jack” Eaton on Sunday, October 18, 1959. She was a member at Grace Communion Int. where she was baptized in 1966. Pauline was a district manager at Avon for many years until her retirement in 2003. Her favorite hobbies were reading and doing crossword puzzles. Pauline devoted her entire life to caring for her family whom she loved and cherished.

Pauline is survived by her son, Troy Eaton and wife Kim; daughters, Sherry Lambert and husband Terry, and Cindy Jo Dominguez; 19 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Darrell “Jay” Stumbaugh, and John Paul Eaton; daughter, Nadine Christian; three sisters and two brothers.

Published on December 30, 2020