Cecelia Stigers

Cecelia Stigers, 77, of Blanket, passed from this life Tuesday, December 29, 2020. The family has entrusted arrangements for Cecelia to Heartland Funeral and Cremations of Early. Her life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Thursday January 7, 2021, at the Heartland Chapel. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 1:00 -2:00 p.m. A graveside committal will follow at the Blanket Cemetery. Condolences to the family can be left at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net

Cecelia Frances Stigers was born on March 14, 1943, in Kansas City, Kansas to Paul and Juanita (Nixon) Artall. Cecelia attended and graduated from St. Pius Catholic School in Houston, Texas. She worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell before taking a break and having her daughters. She also worked for many years in the automotive industry as an office manager. Cecelia moved to Blanket in 1994 where she spent most of her retired life. Her interests included country dancing, singing in the church choir, puzzles, games, and cooking for her family. Cecelia was a Christian and a member of The Early Church.

Cecelia is survived by her husband of 14 years, Dave Stigers; daughter Lisa Harris and husband Ronnie and daughter Joanna Tschoepe; step-daughter Michelle Sulpizio; step-son Roy Stigers; Brother Dean Artall and wife Kimberly; Grandchildren Danny Davis and wife Taren; Ronnie Harris II; Desiree Fussell and husband Joshua; Zackary Flight; Christina Mitchell. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. Other surviving relatives are niece Adrien Gogan and nephews Joshua Artall and Miles Artall.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Juanita and Paul Artall.

Pallbearers will include Ronnie Harris, Ronnie Harris II, Danny Davis, Miles Artall, Tim Pinkston, and Glen Alexander.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

Published on December 31, 2020