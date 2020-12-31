Dean Scheller

Dean Scheller, 52, died Monday, December 21, 2020, in Comanche County, Texas.

He was born August 8, 1968, in Comanche, Texas, to B.F. and Jessie Scheller.

He is survived by his wife, Trina Hutchins of Comanche; son, Erik Saxon; daughters, Jessica Young and Karen Davis; two grandchildren; brother, Danny Scheller of Comanche; and sisters, Anita Scheller of Comanche and Jean Marett of Dublin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, B.F and Jessie Scheller; brothers, Bill Scheller, Ricky Scheller, and Alton Scheller; and sister, Debbie Baugh.

Condolences may be offered on line at www.comanchefh.com

Published on December 31, 2020