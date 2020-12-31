Dean Scheller

Dean Scheller, 52, died Monday, December 21, 2020, in Comanche County, Texas.

He was born on August 8, 1968, in Comanche, Texas, to B.F. and Jessie Oneita (Eary) Scheller.

He is survived by his wife, Trina Hutchins of Comanche; son, Erik Saxon of Comanche; daughters, Jessica Young of Comanche, Karen Davis of Comanche and Charlotte Saxon of Hamilton; two grandchildren; brother, Danny Scheller and Becky Cutler of Comanche; sisters, Anita Scheller of Comanche and Jean Marett of Dublin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, B.F and Jessie Scheller; brothers, Bill Scheller, Ricky Scheller, and Alton Scheller; and sister, Debbie Baugh.

Condolences may be offered on line at www.comanchefh.com

Published on December 31, 2020