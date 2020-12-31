John William Chesser

John William Chesser, 72, of Clyde died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in an Abilene hospital. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Clyde with Dr. Toby Henson officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde. Burial with military honors will follow in the Clyde Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until noon at the church on Saturday prior to the service.

John was born August 26, 1948 in Brownwood to John F. and Joyce (Riddle) Chesser. He graduated high school in Brownwood and then attended Howard Payne University. He served in the U.S. Navy during Viet Nam. He married Beverly Murray in Brownwood in 1967. The moved to Clyde from Brownwood in 1977. He worked for Abilene Business Equipment as a service manager for 37 years. After retiring, he joined his son at Chesser’s Landscaping, where they later went on to work at the 4Bar W Wood Ranch in Rising Star. John was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clyde and served as a deacon and was also a member of the Optimist Club in Abilene.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Beverly Chesser of Clyde; son, John Bryan Chesser and wife Amanda of Clyde; daughter, Melanie Chesser Shackelford of Clyde; two brothers, James Chesser and wife Elisa of Zephyr and Jaye Chesser and wife Terri of Josephine; four grandchildren, Lauren Shackelford, Timmy Shackelford, Pierce Chesser and Liz Chesser; five great grandchildren, Jaxson, Luka, Branson, Avery and Karson.

John was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, Jill Renee Chesser.

Published on December 31, 2020