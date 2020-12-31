Lewis Sims

Graveside service for Lewis Sims, 80, of Mullin will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in Duren Cemetery in Mills County, Texas under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.

He died Dec. 30, 2021 in Marble Falls, Texas.

He was born April 13, 1940 in Comanche County to William and Tennie Sims. He married Lena Smith on Oct. 28, 1961 in Mill County. He worked as an insurance salesman and for the Mullin school district.

He is survived by his children, Randall Sims, Clarence Sims, Timmy Sims and Angela Salinas, all of Mullin; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Don Sims of Stephenville, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and three siblings.

Published on December 31, 2020